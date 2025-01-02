Photographer charges friend more money for wedding, 'I'd be doing five separate sessions.' AITA?

I (25F) was asked to be the wedding photographer for my friend’s (28F) wedding. Although I only had experience in artistic photography and public events, I reluctantly agreed after being assured it wasn’t “that different.” I offered to do the engagement and ceremony photos for $300, which is an extremely low rate, considering my limited experience.
A week before the wedding, my friend revealed new plans: I was to photograph the salon preparations starting at 7:00 AM, the ceremony, a reception the next day, and a park shoot afterward. This was way more than we initially discussed.
After consulting with her mom and sister (my best friend), I decided to increase the fee by $250 for the additional locations and time, bringing the total to $550. The couple agreed.
The wedding went smoothly, but the reception was small, poorly lit, and difficult to shoot, and the park shoot was long. By the end, I had thousands of photos to sort through. I told them it would take months to finish editing, which they understood, and reminded them I was still awaiting the rest of the payment.
Shortly after the wedding, I developed severe health issues, was hospitalized, and was later diagnosed with a tumor crushing my windpipe. Surgery and recovery delayed my ability to work on the photos.
Needing funds for my medical bills, I asked for the remaining payment, but Bride 2 responded that they didn’t want to pay because the photos weren’t finished. She also claimed they had felt pressured to agree to the price increase.
I reminded her that they had changed the scope of the work last-minute and that I was already undercharging. She dismissed me, saying I wasn’t a “real professional” and implying my work wasn’t worth the price. This was devastating.
I had agreed to five shoots and worked through severe illness for a fraction of what most professionals would charge. Eventually, they agreed to pay the full amount but only after I delivered all the unedited photos.
Once I sent everything, they blocked me on all social media, and I was effectively cut off from the family. This created tension with my best friend, as I couldn’t attend events when her sister and wife were present. Fast forward five years. My best friend, feeling caught in the middle, asked if I could apologize to smooth things over.
Wanting to support her, I sent a heartfelt apology, admitting I should’ve drawn up a contract and regretting the negative feelings surrounding their wedding. Bride 1 responded coldly, claiming she didn’t know I was sick and blaming me entirely.
My best friend now feels worse, as her attempt to resolve things backfired. I’m left wondering: Was I wrong to charge more for the additional work, even though it was still a very low rate? And could I have handled the apology better?
xyzzy9099 said:
NTA, you weren't wrong and were more than fair. Agree that you should have had a contract, even with a friend. Life got in the way and ultimately they are the ones that are the least understanding of that.
Wakemeup3000 said:
NTA. You agreed to do the pictures and then they decided to take advantage of you by adding additional locations. They were greedy and you were too accommodating.
PlayingGrabA%s said:
NTA, it breaks my heart that you got ripped off. The standard thing would have been to deliver the two photo shoots you agreed to for the paid amount, and withhold the test until the remaining balance was paid. These people scammed you and your friend should be ashamed for trying to get you to apologize to her rotten sister.
Worth-Season3645 said:
NTA…and that is not a best friend. Asking you to apologize when she should have berated her sister for what she did? You will have to let this situation go for your own peace of mind. You did nothing wrong and everyone else should be ashamed of themselves.
dawdreygore said:
NTA. You charged them far too little and you should have never have handed over the photos without the money. I'm so sorry you had that health nightmare, but I hope that maybe you will be a bit tougher after this experience. Stop saying sorry for things that are not your fault, you were taken advantage of!
Mirkorama said:
NTA. I never understood wanting to pay less for work or a service you receive from friends or even friends or friends, I do exactly the opposite. A friend of mine works in graphic and web design, who is also great at doing drawing and sketches helps me out from time to time. For example, he draw a sketch for my gf once and just wanted the material costs, I paid him double the amount.