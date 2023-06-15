Photographer refuses to work brother's wedding as a gift, buys registry item; AITA?

Just because your cousin happens to own a luxury bakery doesn't necessarily mean they have the time to donate a $2,500 gold-rimmed cake to your wedding. So, when a conflicted photographer decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about their brother's wedding gift expectations, petty people everywhere were ready to judge.
I'm a photographer. Mostly I do industrial photography. If you have ever seen a brochure for a company you understand the kind of work I do. I have taken more pictures of warehouses, bulldozers, building sites, and work crews than you can imagine.
I also do wedding photos on the side. Whenever my friends and family ask me to do their pictures I offer to do them at a steep discount. So far everyone has taken me up on it.
Let's just say that there is no way they would pay less than three times what I offer to do the wedding for if they went with another PROFESSIONAL photographer.
Twice it was sort of an issue. They objected to me wanting to be paid. One came back and apologized when they shopped around and saw what the real price was. The other chose to get her neighbor's son 'who is really good with his camera' to do the pictures.
I brought my camera but not all my equipment to that wedding and enjoyed taking pictures as a guest. I ended up giving them an album of my pictures for their first anniversary and they were insanely thankful. They never said anything to me because they were embarrassed but the kid f-ed up.
So now the story. My brother asked me to take pictures at his wedding. I said sure and quoted him a price. He said that I should just do it as a wedding gift. I said the price was my wedding gift.
He said that his fiancee also expected me to get them a gift off the registry. I said no. I said I would be more than happy to attend as a guest and got on my phone in front of him and got a gift off their registry. I said since I had now purchased a gift I would not be taking pictures. I will probably still bring my camera because I like taking pictures.
He said I'm being an ahole and cheap since it doesn't cost me anything to take pictures and I shouldn't try and make money off him. I told him that I needed my bathroom remodel done and I wanted done at cost of materials since he is a contractor and it will cost him nothing in labor if he does all the work himself.
Our parents are staying out of it because they know I have always been paid for taking pictures. Only my brother and the bride's side of the family think I'm in the wrong. AITA?
Crazy_Past6259 said:
NTA. Why would you need to get them a gift and gift them the wedding photos? Your brother sounds demanding. I would probably skip the games and not even bring the camera for the wedding.
monstrance-c*ck said:
NTA. For some reason, the idea of “this job is literally my livelihood” goes over peoples’ heads when it’s their friends and family. “But it’s just taking pictures!” Doesn’t matter.
It’s your full time job. Not to mention the steps such as editing that they conveniently seem to forget about. “But you love your job!” Doesn’t matter. Still a job, still need to be paid.
I’m a behavioral therapist. Should I give my clients free sessions because I love my job and you could sum it up to me talking with kids? Nope. Still a job, even if I love it and no matter how simply you view the work. (It’s not simple, therapy or photography; people just like to be willfully ignorant.)
Sea-Horse1517 said:
NTA Smart thing to charge, otherwise folks will take your effort for granted. As for making an exception for siblings, that depends entirely on the relationship.
I'm assuming you brothers aren't very close and that he wouldn't go out of his way to make your day special. But the fiancee expecting a registry gift on top is plain greedy.
DeviantAvocado said:
NTA. Family and friends demanding free services from people who have their own businesses is so wild to me. Even wilder that he called you 'cheap' when he is the one trying to get hours and hours of free labor from you, when you already offered it at a steep discount from your standard rates.
feminist1946 said:
NTA. Your lament sounds like so many when a family member has a profession related to weddings. Baker, stylists, clothes makers, etc are always expected to donate their time and talent.
You bought them a gift like any other guest. Stop discussing it and enjoy yourself. I have similar experiences when touring internationally. I bring a ton of heavy bulky equipment and everyone else brings their cell phones. They all give me their email addresses and what’s app link so I can send them the best photos.
Cookies_2 said:
NTA he wants you to work for free and fiancée “expected” you to buy a gift off the registry. You’re better than me, I would have laughed in his face and walked out. What entitled and greedy people. People love to pretend that photographers don’t put in hours of real work during and after an event.
MilkTax said:
The entitlement with weddings is so insane to me. Congrats, you’re getting hitched. What more do you want from me??? NTA obviously.
Individual_Ad_9213 said:
NTA. I'm always amazed when family act as if they are entitled to professional services for free. You're providing a family discount. That is more than enough of a wedding gift. But takes the cake in this case is that they wanted a gift from the registry in addition to free services.
So, to summarize: you get to work for free rather than to enjoy the ceremony and the party, as well as to give a gift as the price of admission. Explain to me: why are you going?
goddessofspite said:
NTA. I like the comparison to your bathroom. People have no idea how hard it is being a photographer they think you just stand and snap a few pictures and your done but they don’t get it
It looks like everyone agreed unanimously here that this professional photographer isn't at all wrong to shut down their brother's rate and opt for a different gift. Note to all couples in the midst of wedding planning: your sibling who happens to be a bartender doesn't want to work your wedding for free. Pay your vendors and let everyone enjoy your special day! Good luck to these siblings when they look at the wedding album at the next family holiday.