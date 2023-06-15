Photographer refuses to work brother's wedding as a gift, buys registry item; AITA?

Let's just say that there is no way they would pay less than three times what I offer to do the wedding for if they went with another PROFESSIONAL photographer.

Twice it was sort of an issue. They objected to me wanting to be paid. One came back and apologized when they shopped around and saw what the real price was. The other chose to get her neighbor's son 'who is really good with his camera' to do the pictures.

I brought my camera but not all my equipment to that wedding and enjoyed taking pictures as a guest. I ended up giving them an album of my pictures for their first anniversary and they were insanely thankful. They never said anything to me because they were embarrassed but the kid f-ed up.