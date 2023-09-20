Woman photoshops annoying kid out of her baby shower photos, mother calls her an AH.

My mom and my friend tried speaking to his mom quietly without the kid hearing, but she insisted, “OP wouldn’t mind; my son is a sweet kid, he’d be so happy doing the presents.” To be clear, NOTHING was said in front of the child or with him being able to hear. Needless to say, that kid was able to open most of my presents and was in every photo.

Nobody got any photos of just me and my small family because this kid would not leave my son's side (they’re friends, so I get it). I bit my tongue and sucked it up, and later used Photoshop to remove the other kid so I could have a photo of just me, my son, and my fiancé.