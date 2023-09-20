Woman photoshops annoying kid out of her baby shower photos, mother calls her an AH.

Lilith_Babes writes:
I just had my baby shower, and I tried really hard to make it a women’s-only event in the beginning, besides my son (5M). It was small and only had friends and family, but everyone started inviting along their husbands/boyfriends and their children. Finally, I said 'whatever' to avoid conflict, and I had my fiancé come to the shower as well.
When it came time to open presents, I had told my son previously that he could help me open some for his baby brother, and I thought it would be a great opportunity to get some really cute photos of me, my son, and my fiancé in front of the balloon arch and decorations.
Another little boy (6M) who is close with my son eagerly asked his mom, “Can I open presents too?!” To which his mom replied, “Oh! That sounds like a great idea! Go ask OP," and when the little boy ran up to me, I didn’t know how to tell him no.
My mom and my friend tried speaking to his mom quietly without the kid hearing, but she insisted, “OP wouldn’t mind; my son is a sweet kid, he’d be so happy doing the presents.” To be clear, NOTHING was said in front of the child or with him being able to hear. Needless to say, that kid was able to open most of my presents and was in every photo.
Nobody got any photos of just me and my small family because this kid would not leave my son's side (they’re friends, so I get it). I bit my tongue and sucked it up, and later used Photoshop to remove the other kid so I could have a photo of just me, my son, and my fiancé.
The mother is very upset with me, saying I shouldn’t have removed her son from the photos and that it hurts her feelings I would so easily exclude her son. AITA?
Here are some of the top comments from the post.
HeirOfRavenclaw says:
NTA (Not the A%#hole). The other mother is out of line and needs to develop some common sense. You’re too nice, I would’ve booted that kid away after he opened one present. It’s not her event, her child has no right to be involved at all.
peonyhen says:
NTA. But it's time to insert a backbone; as a parent, you're going to need one.
Lostgal2 says:
You need to learn to speak up.
What do you think? Should OP have not photoshopped that kid out, or should she have just been honest from the start?