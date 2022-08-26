Bride asks if she's wrong for photoshopping mother-in-law's outfit in wedding photos.

Reddit user u/meepx3meep was no different. She requested her wedding party, as well as parents and grandparents from both sides to coordinate with her chosen wedding colors, pink and black. Everyone was on board, except for her MIL who went rogue with her fashion choices.
She writes:
This happened at my wedding. I am very detail-oriented and planned my/our wedding with my husband very meticulously. Everything was color coordinated and everything was aesthetically pleasing. Our colors were pink and black.
I wanted the parents and grandparents to also wear our wedding colors so the wedding photos would be cohesive. I specifically spoke with each person and told them the color scheme and how I would very much like everyone to color coordinate. Nobody had an issue with this, so I thought.
Both sets of my husbands grandparents went out shopping to find clothes to explicitly match our wedding party. I thought that was so cute and appreciated it immensely. My mom and I went shopping for my grandparents because they asked us to. So they were also matching.