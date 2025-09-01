'AITA for picking a fight with my stepdad over how they're raising my 5-year-old sister?'

She will even throw things and hit them if she doesn’t get what she wants. She’s also aware she shouldn’t be taking things like that because when she gets caught, she gets scared and runs off for protection from her dad.

Their excuse is that she’s 5 so it’s fine for her to act that way but I argued that she’s in her developing and learning age and it can affect how she grows up. She’s already very aware that if she simply screams or cries she can have what she wants so she does it over and over knowing at the end of it, she will have it. He snapped at us saying “she’s too shy to ask and we as the older siblings should be offering it to her."