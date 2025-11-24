"AITA for picking my parents up late from the airport?"

My parents asked me to fetch them at the airport as per usual. They are both semi-retired and travel monthly either for business or for pleasure, so this favor is not new to me.

They don't want me to waste money on parking at the airport, so what we have been doing for years is they message me for updates ("we have boarded the plane", "we have landed" etc) so that we estimate what time I have to leave. Since I am about 30mins away from the airport, I am usually asked to leave the house at the same time they arrive. This gives them time to leave the plane, get their baggage, etc.