'AITA for picking my wedding date before my future SIL did and not changing it?' UPDATED

Megan - “what are you talking about? Why would I have plans? Do you think I’m getting married? Who said that?” Sussie - “Megan has not told me about the engagement first hand so I don’t believe there are any plans and I no of nothing so you should be clear!”

Based off of these responses we picked a date, a venue, set a deposit, and mailed the scar the dates. Much to Megan’s disliking. She called my fiancé SCREAMING at him for picking the weekend of her wedding, that she had planned for that all along and was still trying to get her things in order to place a deposit and announce it. She called me all kinds of names and told him I’m an @$$hole for ruining her big day.