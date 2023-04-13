Picky eater with health issues discovers GF is 'hiding veggies' in his food; AITA?

It's normal for children to throw temper tantrums over food that isn't a plain piece of tragically unseasoned chicken, but what happens when your significant other won't eat a simple salad?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her 36-year-old boyfriend's refusal to swallow a vegetable, people were dying to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for hiding vegetables in my boyfriend’s food?

I (28f) have been with my boyfriend (36f) for a year and we moved in together about 4 months ago. One of the first things I noticed about my boyfriend was that he never really ate vegetables. He would sometimes eat them if we were out at a restaurant and they came as part of his meal.

But he never ate them when I cooked for him. Originally I thought that maybe my cooking was the problem so I asked him if he enjoyed my food and he told me he loves my cooking.