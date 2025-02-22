Woman finds hundreds of secret photos of her brother on boyfriend’s laptop. AITA? + UPDATE

It would make ANYONE freak out. When I showed him the pics of his clothes, he was very confused and asked me why X would steal his dirty clothes.....but he still didn’t want to go to the police.

My plan was actually to confront X in public but my brother just straightaway texted him to come over. (Side note...he arrived super fast. I wonder what he was expecting). When X came I showed him the laptop & asked him to explain. The entire situation was so bizarre.

While I was talking he seemed incredibly angry, I’ve never seen such a look on his face before. But then he calmed down and casually confessed to everything. He said that it was just a “habit” he got into and that he’s truly sorry.