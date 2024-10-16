'AITA for telling my friend I won't help plan her wedding if I’m not in the wedding party?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my friend I don’t want to plan her wedding if I’m not in the wedding party?"

My friend and I have been really close friends for about eight years now and even were considered best friends in high school. Having graduated and become adults now, we have lost a bit of that friendship but we always pick up where we left off when we do see each other. We’ve done a lot for each other and have overall very similar tastes and so on.

Fast forward to now, my friend shares the news with me that she is engaged. I’m so excited for her and I’m really happy for her future with this man. She tells me she wants my help with her wedding planning and that she finds we have very similar tastes. She says she wants me to do this as I have an eye for this type of thing and that I’m very creative.