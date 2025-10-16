'I am planning to bankrupt my step-mother. I don't feel even slightly guilty about it.'

So, my (45f) dad married three different women over the years. Outside of my mom, his first wife, he had god awful taste in women. This story is about his third wife, referred to as step-monster 2. He had no children with her, and I have two brothers, 39 and 32 from marriage one and two, she didn’t like them either. Long story short, we had a hellish childhood growing up with her.
My dad passed four years ago with a will leaving one property to my stepmom and the rest of his personal and real property to me and my brothers to be split equally. This includes a commercial/residential property where he ran an ice cream shop for 24 years prior to his death.
Us kids all grew up working there, I remember my dad and grandpa building the commercial space themselves to save money. My father opened it in 1997 and named it after our sister who was killed in a car accident at 18. The sentimental value of that property has no price.
In addition to this real estate, my father co-owned a Subway franchise with my stepmom. He held a 49% interest and she holds 51%. Well, I stuck around for a month after my dad’s death to shut down his ice cream shop and finish up events he had scheduled. Literally days after arriving I am provided evidence of almost 11k missing in cash deposits from the subway books.
Well, I’m petty and smart, so, oh, my bad, did I let it slip in small town America that money was missing ? Yup, I sure did.
Within about a week and half step-monster 2 summons me to the Subway under the pretense of having to give me something. I entertain this and head down. Get down there and she starts wagging her finger in my face going on about how her accountant told her money was missing from subway, and how bills weren’t being paid, basically implying my dad was responsible.
One thing about me, I’m a hothead and borderline feral on occasion, You put your finger in my face I just might bite it! But, by the grace of someone’s god, I didn’t react. Not even a little. Just shrugged and said, oh, okay And left.
Because what I knew, that she didn’t, is I never told anyone what year we knew money was missing. So she told on herself. I walked out knowing for a fact money was missing eight years ago, and four years ago. Thanks for that!
After closing down the ice cream shop on Labor Day, the grieving and depression hit. By January four years ago I was not in a financial or emotional place to fight my stepmom’s appointment as executrix of his estate as his will dictated.
I did NOT want to consent however it was either I pool over 10k with my brothers, which we didn’t have at the time, or I represent myself during the citation hearing and I just didn’t have it in me at the time to fight her.
So finally, at the last possible moment I sent my consent in and told my brothers we’d just have to sign them, give her the rope to hang herself and in the future I’d do my best to protect our interests as a pro-se litigant in the case. And oh boy…did she hang herself.
A few things about me, I worked for a decade in the legal field. First in a firm that did estate planning and administration, then in real estate where I did commercial closings, represented banks, as well as buyers and sellers in residential transactions.
I know enough about LLC, mortgages and business funding to have some insight into the mess that is my dad’s estate. Also, I’m like a dog with a bone, I don’t give up. If I don’t know something, I will figure it out, this gave me a leg up in representing myself pro-se.
By June of three years ago I filed my first motion, an Order to Show Cause (OSC) to stop her from trying to sell the equipment from my dad’s shop. The property itself couldn’t be put up for sale at the time because of a workman’s comp lien on the property that had to be cleared up first.
This bought me enough time to get my bearings in court and figure out the process for e-filing and draft semi decent responses and motions. In New York State there is a thing called spousal rights, it’s not automatically granted and gives a spouse six months from the date the letters are issued to file a petition entitling them 50k or 1/3 of the estate before any other beneficiaries can make a claim.
They can file after that date for a reasonable amount of time to request an extension of that six months, so I knew I needed to wait at least a year before having her removed so she’d be cut off from that right.
She mistakenly thought the estate attorney represented her, but he didn’t, he represented the estate and by extension her as executrix but not as a beneficiary of the will. Those are two totally different rolls in the legal world.
Over the summer of three years ago, multiple hearings were held on motions and it finally came out on the record from her attorney she told him he was not allowed, under any circumstances, to talk to me as a beneficiary. She shut down all communication. The only option to get information was going to court.
So, that’s what I did and filed another OSC requesting the court order the estate attorney to provide me with updates on a monthly basis and any questions being addressed with the next months update. By November of that year, a court order was in place with monthly updates starting in December.
First update comes in December, oh look, a property apparently in foreclosure. A property my dad owned and used as collateral to open the co-owned subway.
My dad owned every one of his properties prior to them getting married, she was never on a deed or mortgage filed with the county. But one thing I learned from my days in real estate, you don’t have to be on a deed or mortgage to be obligated for a debt. It’s not the mortgage that creates the debt obligation, it’s the note that secures the debt.
The mortgage collateralizes the property, that’s what gets taken to pay back the secured debt if you default, giving the bank an interest in the property. And the only reason I knew she was on these notes…the bills came with both her and my dad’s names from the lending institutions. Oh, shit…knowledge is power!
Get another update in January, now the foreclosure has been paid, but there’s another 10k in expenses she claims she paid on behalf of the estate that she’s expecting reimbursement for.
At this point I file another OSC requesting her temporary removal. They file a response and in that response, submitted as an exhibit, is this haphazard list of “expenses” she paid out over a year, totaling, according to her, 71k dollars.
As I’m reviewing this for another hearing on my motion, I see that she’s claiming to pay things I know she didn’t pay because I have proof I paid them out of my personal account at the end of that summer. There are thousands of dollars paid to her son in law for work we could have done for free, close to 20k.
I file the final reply to the motion and point out all these discrepancies and the self dealing. The motion was ultimately rejected and dismissed without prejudice which means I can refile on the same cause.
At this point I’m still trying to drag this out past the one year mark to cut off those spousal rights, so I’m not that bummed out by the dismissal in all honesty. Plus I’d gotten really good at reading between the lines when the judge spoke, taking from that and extrapolating what to do next.
Outside of the court proceedings I was trying to work out a deal with step-monster to lease the commercial property with an option to buy at the end of three years. This is an asset left to my brothers and I.
My thinking was we lease it from the estate and generate estate income while also running a profitable business so at the end of the three years we could leverage the success of the business we’d built up to buy out the property from the estate if it came to that.
At this point the workman’s comp lien was cleared up and there was nothing stopping her from selling it. Her attorney even said it was a good, solid, reasonable proposal, she still said no.
After the OSC was dismissed I knew I needed to file a formal petition to remove her. I took my time drafting it, meticulously pointing out everything thus far she’d lied about, misrepresented, evidence of the missing money from the subway, the whole nine.
At the same time I’m doing this, things are moving forward with a couple of wrongful death suits we filed against the man who killed our dad. Now, my youngest brother and I worked with the insurance adjuster to reverse a decision that our father was 60% liable for his own death.
This was based on the police report filed after they investigated his death, however we had evidence they never included in the police report that caused the insurance adjuster to reverse the 60% liability to the man in the other vehicle being 90% liable. This change ultimately allowed us to sue because if someone is 50% or more liable, there is no cause of action.
The attorney on the wrongful death portion of the estate filed for a hearing at the same time I filed the petition to remove. At this point we are in late spring/early summer two years ago. The judge decides we are going to handle the wrongful death suits first.
That’s fine, again, I’m trying to stall as long as possible to ensure her spousal rights are cut off. We settle that late July just under the 2 year mark and by August we are back to dealing with estate assets.
The judge orders the estate to get an appraisal done on the commercial property. They get it done, now it’s late October and they come back saying it appraised at 91k and on the record that they will sell it to us for the appraised value of 91k.
Okay cool, I email over a proposal to purchase the property at 91k, a shed structure and an event trailer for another 9k for a total of 100k. Find an attorney, draft the contract and begin the process of trying to purchase it. Inspection is done by July, nothing structurally wrong with it, start working on funding, hit a serious road block.
To purchase the property with funding from the small business administration we’d need 10% down, so 10k, but because it was an entirely new start up we’d need another 20k for what’s called post closing liquidity.
By last November, I made the decision to drop our bid to purchase it. I couldn’t, in good conscience, leverage the future of my son to do this when it’s a property we shouldn’t have to purchase to begin with because it was left to us per the will!
In addition to the petition I filed, I filed a subpoena for documents including daily sales receipts from the subway and the bank records, arguing she advised me personally money was missing and the fact we know there is money missing from the past, I want to discover if money was missing in the five months after my dad’s death.
She couldn’t argue any money missing during that time was due to my father as, well, he was dead and gone. Spend another few months going back and forth early this year as they continually send over the wrong documents, instead of daily sales receipts, I’m sent sales tax receipts. Not even close to what I’m asking for.
Finally early this summer I’m given the correct documents, a subway accounting report. This report breaks down daily sales in minute detail. From this I determine how much cash should be deposited daily in the operating account.
I put together a spread sheet and compare deposits made to cash intake according to the accounting report. To absolutely nobody’s surprise, I find $4,835 dollars in cash missing. Never made it to the bank. Gotcha!
During this time the judge required the estate to file an informal accounting. They file it, I find out that she sold two vehicles my dad owned for pennies on the dollar. A 2004 Toyota Tundra for $300, a 12 passenger Ford van for $400, and a small steel enclosed utility trailer for $100.
I’m pissed, I know the truck is worth way more than that even with the damage she never got fixed; this was the truck my dad was in the accident with and the insurance company would have covered all repairs but she never filed a claim.
She claimed, without evidence, the catalytic converter was stolen. This truck sat at my brother’s house for a long time and was transferred to her possession totally intact. Again, no evidence the catalytic converter was stolen.
To date, she has refused to tell us who she sold the vehicles to, has no bill of sale or receipts for the sales, has no answer regarding the $4,835 in missing cash, claims there is masonry work that needs completing before the commercial property can be sold, and on and on her list of excuses goes.
My guess, she sold them to her son in law stupid cheap as he has a construction business where a truck and utility trailer would be of use. I should mention for the first half of the proceedings she didn’t have to show up in court, her attorney could appear on her behalf. Once I filed the petition she had to show up in court. She would sit on the other side of the courtroom just shooting daggers at me.
It was great and I took a lot of pleasure in this because I know damn well that beach wanted to yell and scream at me but she couldn’t. We were in court. In front of a judge.
Now I’d usually try to book it right out the courtroom to avoid her but after one appearance she literally blocked the exit, with no choice but to walk past her, I head to the door and she says to me, “you know I could have turned you in for using your dad’s EIN after his death."
I silently walk past her, she follows me out the courtroom and as I’m walking down the stairs I look at her and say, “and you should be in jail for embezzlement but here we are! Where’s the missing cash?” And took off down the stairs knowing she can’t follow me because she has to take the elevator. This was such a high point for me!
Then this spring she just stopped showing up for appearances. Refused to give any actual answers the court was requesting. Claimed she wasn’t making daily deposits for the subway because well, she was just doing the best she could to run the subway and couldn’t always make a daily deposits.
But, um, what in God’s name does that have to do with money missing? Even if you only do a deposit every five days, the amount of cash deposited isn’t going to change. Obviously.
So now we are current. I had an appearance this past Monday, 10/6. Judge ordered her to be at this hearing, she doesn’t show. He goes through her responses on the record, shaking his head at the absurdity of her responses.
Asks if I want to be heard, I continue to point out the lack of candor in her responses, point out the answers aren’t even answers to the questions actually asked, she claimed she owned a 67 dodge dart she gave my dad as a birthday gift, I point out if that’s the case she owes my brother for daily storage fees as she should have taken custody of it if it was actually hers.
I also point out every piece of property that benefited her was taken care of and that’s she’s collected around 500k in cash off my dad’s death while our assets are being neglected and losing value from her mismanagement.
The judge gets down to business and starts by saying, I am loath to remove an executor of an estate, it is not something the court takes lightly, and I know in that moment, after 2.5 years since filing the petition and four years since my dad died, he’s about to rule in my favor on the petition to remove her! My heart is racing. I’m trying not to smile a huge smile at this point.
But he does it. He removes her, grants me temporary letters with a final hearing required by law a year ago. Advises the current estate lawyer it might not be worth it for her to hire an attorney as he’s basically saying she will have no defense he’s going to entertain but she does have a right to that final hearing.
And this is where the fun begins because this means I can sue the crap out of her for every red cent we lost over the course of these four years.
The value of the vehicles she sold for pennies, the fact we had an income producing estate asset that produced zero income because of her inability to work with us, all the profits my dad’s estate is owed from the subway, the money she cost us by letting a vacant acre of land go into a tax foreclosure, the lost value of the machinery in the commercial property, every last penny.
I spoke with an attorney willing to take us on as clients and told him the plan I had for ensuring she pays all legal fees to date incurred due to her forcing us into court multiple times because of her lack of communication about the estate, any future court appearances required because of her she will be covering our legal fees for that appearance, and I’m just getting started.
When dealing with estate administration there is this thing called being bonded, it’s basically an insurance policy for an estate executor to shield them from liability for mismanagement or fraud during the administration and disbursement of the estate. Well, she’s not bonded which means we can sue her personally, hopefully with much of that 500k she’s already gotten coming back to us beneficiaries.
So yeah, I have every intention of bankrupting my step-monster and I don’t feel even slightly guilty.
GodivaPlaistow said:
I'm sorry about your dad. My condolences to you and your brothers for your loss, and for having to deal with all this on top of it. Now as to your epic ordeal and ultimate (or penultimate? updateme too please) triumph, I'd applaud if you could hear me. Brava! Best of luck with the next phase. I hope your lawyer is as good at this stuff as you are.
OP responded:
He was genuinely impressed with how I’d handled it so far. I think I’m going to go with this one because he matches my “stick it to her” energy in every way. 🤣🤣
parksmart1 said:
Can’t wait for Hell to freeze over, b/c this revenge is gonna be colder than cold!
OP responded:
I’m so excited to start digging into this. She denied me a lot of information and now she has no control and can’t stop me. Depending on what happens with the missing cash I’m hoping we can go for criminal charges! I am shooting for the stars on this one. She was awful to us for years, 30 actually, so she will deserve every ounce of it.
And bekahfromspace said:
I'm a paralegal working in estate law and formerly real estate. I am in awe of you, ngl. You did everything, and I mean EVERYTHING, perfectly. If you hadn't been so diligent any lawyer would be hesitant to take your current case but you've got all the receipts you need. Well done!!
I received a notice from the court, the court date is now in less than three weeks.
And the most satisfying realization I had, to quote Labyrinth:
“Through dangers untold and hardships unnumbered, I have fought my way here to the castle beyond the Goblin City... For my will is as strong as yours, and my kingdom as great... You have no power over me!"
What will hit harder than hitting her pocketbook is taking away her control. Anyone who’s ever known a narcissist knows they need control. Well, she can’t avoid me now, I legally represent a 49% interest in that asset. Well damn. Look at that. Check mate. Maybe that’s the revenge story to be told.