'I am planning to bankrupt my step-mother. I don't feel even slightly guilty about it.'

I’m pissed, I know the truck is worth way more than that even with the damage she never got fixed; this was the truck my dad was in the accident with and the insurance company would have covered all repairs but she never filed a claim.

She claimed, without evidence, the catalytic converter was stolen. This truck sat at my brother’s house for a long time and was transferred to her possession totally intact. Again, no evidence the catalytic converter was stolen.

To date, she has refused to tell us who she sold the vehicles to, has no bill of sale or receipts for the sales, has no answer regarding the $4,835 in missing cash, claims there is masonry work that needs completing before the commercial property can be sold, and on and on her list of excuses goes.