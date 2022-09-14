Someecards Logo
Passenger with dog asks if they're wrong to refuse to move for stranger's allergy.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 14, 2022 | 4:54 PM
It seems like everyone's having issues on planes these days. When this passenger with special needs is conflicted, they take to to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA refused to trade plane seat?"

I recently had to travel out of state to visit my family. I have a psychiatric service animal for my bipolar/schizoaffective disorder and Lula my chiwinnie accompanies me. I always have to sit in a window seat so I can see what's happening(I fear planes).

Apparently, the person next to me has a terrible dog allergy. They asked the attendant that I be moved and I said I would move to another window seat. They found another seat but it was an aisle seat so I said I couldn't do it.

