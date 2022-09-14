Passenger with dog asks if they're wrong to refuse to move for stranger's allergy.

It seems like everyone's having issues on planes these days. When this passenger with special needs is conflicted, they take to to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA refused to trade plane seat?"

I recently had to travel out of state to visit my family. I have a psychiatric service animal for my bipolar/schizoaffective disorder and Lula my chiwinnie accompanies me. I always have to sit in a window seat so I can see what's happening(I fear planes).