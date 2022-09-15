Mom asks if she's wrong to bother plane passengers with crying, fussy baby.

It's hard to bring a baby on a plane, especially if your baby is crying. When this woman is struggling on a plane, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for bringing my crying baby on a plane?"

This happened two years ago when my daughter was just 9 months old. I'm Australian but I live in the UK. I went back to Australia to visit my family and introduce my daughter to some elderly relatives who couldn't make the trip anymore.