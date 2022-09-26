Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to switch seats on plane because GF was 'annoying.'

Maggie Lalley
Sep 26, 2022 | 6:08 PM
Flying is hard, but is it ever okay to abandon who you are sitting with? When this man is conflicted about moving away from his girlfriend on a plane, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for switching seats on the plane because my girlfriend wasn't letting me sleep?"

We were going home after visiting my (25m) girlfriend’s (24f) parents. My girlfriend fought with her mom before leaving and wouldn’t stop complaining about her on the plane.

I was trying my best to get some sleep as I had work in the morning but couldn’t with her being so annoying. I told her to forget about it multiple times but she wouldn’t. Then she started berating me for siding with her mom earlier.

Sources: Reddit
