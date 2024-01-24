Plane passenger kicks a woman with a broken leg out of her seat, 'I had no idea.' AITA?

"AITA for unknowingly kicking a woman with a broken leg out of my seat?"

I (36f) had a flight from Athens to Atlanta (over 10 hour flight) | paid around $600 extra to upgrade to a comfort plus seat. I miscalculated timing to get to my gate so l was the last one to arrive for my flight, the gate attendant told me I couldn't board the plane as boarding was finished.

The flight wasn't due to leave for another 27 minutes and as a frequent traveller I know boarding closes 20 mins before the flight so I pointed this out. He made a fuss but relented and said I could board the flight but I would have to sit in economy as they had given my seat away.