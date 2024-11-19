Plane passenger makes a 'seat swapper' cry, 'I'm cruel for leaving her son with anxiety.' AITA?

WhatTheActualFck1 said:

NTA. She’s in the wrong for 1- not being able to plan and book ahead of time so her son isn’t left alone 2 - not being able to put aside her comfort ahead of her “precious son” and 3 - thinking that anyone owes her anything for being a poor planner.

WickedAngelLove said:

NTA. It's so annoying for ppl to do this- they don't want to pay for seats but want people who do pay to give up their seat. I would never unless it's equal or better value. that last time a man asked me to switch so he could sit with his girlfriend, i got to move 6 rows up and he brought my bag and put in the bin for me. Even sent me a drink.