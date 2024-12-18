Plane passenger refuses to give up aisle seat on 15-hour flight for an 'older lady with mobility issues.' AITA?

"AITA for not giving up my aisle seat on a 15hr flight for an older lady with mobility issues?"

We were on a 777, and the economy seating configuration was 3-4-3. I was seated in the aisle seat of the bulkhead row in the middle section. Next to me was an older lady, probably in her 60s.

When I first sat down, she apologized and said she needed to get up. I told her it was no problem since there was enough space for her to move without me needing to stand up.

A couple of minutes later, she returned with a flight attendant and asked if I could swap seats with her because she had “mobility issues.” I politely declined because I wanted to keep my aisle seat, and the seat next to her was occupied by a very large woman who was spilling into part of the older lady’s seat.