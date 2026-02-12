'AITA I planned my husband's 40th birthday and he made me cancel everything last minute?'

To preface my husbands bachelor party a few years back was ruined because his brother did a crappy job planning it (old rundown party bus, a school bus in fact, hot liquor, no ice, no cups and randoms that weren’t even invited to the wedding showed up) I said to myself for his 40th birthday I’m going to make it up to him.
So here we are, he’s turning 40 next week and I decided a few of weeks ago to plan something for him this weekend since for his actual birthday we will be in Mexico for vacation already.
I thought this would be a gathering for family not just the two of us. I got a limo, a bottle of his favorite bourbon engraved with a sweet message from us, an ice bucket with champagne bottles, some lite bites for the car ride and a limo to take us to a restaurant.
He is a firefighter and works a lot of odd and sometimes back to back hours so today being aware of that I made sure he got to sleep and rest and had breakfast for him waiting and lunch for him for when he woke up.
I bought a new outfit for him to wear so it would be one less thing to think about and a fancy watch as his birthday gift. Well, before he could change into his nice outfit he asked me where we were going and after I insisted it was a surprise he said “I don’t like surprises, tell me right now where we are going."
I explained the plan and he got furious. He said that’s not something he likes, he wants it to just be me and him and since the bachelor party he doesn’t like elaborate surprises. I explained that this would make him forget that day and that I had everything planned.
He went on and on about how bad the idea was, how inconsiderate I am, and how I don’t know him and am off with timing. He hasn’t seen the champagne bottles, or the engraved bourbon bottle or the lite bites or the watch or the outfit or the balloons I have stashed in a trash bag to put them in the limo when it arrived. He doesn’t want any of it though.
He is tired and is a low key person but I thought I planned everything well enough that it would just be slightly more special than any other birthday and he would still be able to enjoy it. Not a lot of people just 5 to be exact. Am I the asshole? Should I have just let him be? Or in the anger did he just mess something up that would’ve been great?
houseonpost wrote:
YTA: “I don’t like surprises" You've been married for a few years so you should know this about him by now.
And the way you describe everything it sure seems like most of the focus was on you.
OP responded:
Everything I did was taking into account what he would want, he’s been surprised before and liked the surprises. None of this was something I would want. I’m also lowkey. The limo, which is the most exaggerated part of the whole night was just something to make the night memorable.
Ihaveboxerdogs wrote:
I think you meant well, but YTA. I've done surprises before, but I gave the person a vague idea of what was happening. "Save Saturday evening, your family and I have plans for you." Birthdays are supposed to be for the birthday person, not the planner.
OP responded:
I told him we were going on a date for restaurant week. I just invited his brother, my sister and my BIL. Maybe I could’ve said that part to him for sure.
ThrowAWweddingwoe wrote:
You say he's a low-key person and yet you planned something that's anything but low-key. I think he could of handled his reaction better but I get why he was frustrated. I don't know this man but from how you describe him Im positive he has never given you the slightest indication he would enjoy this type of party.
I'm not sure you're an A H because I think your intentions were good. However, your actions showed either a lack of understanding of who your husband is as a person or a willingness to use his events for your own entertainment.
Parties should be planned with the person being celebrated likes and dislikes in mind. I don't think you did that. I think you had a vision of redoing the bachelor party and you never stopped to think about whether that was something he wanted.
OP responded:
Fair. Thank you.
talie3 wrote:
NTA. I disagree with the comments claiming that you were making it about yourself. I think you tried to take a bad memory and turn it into a special one with what you know about your husband and the experience he had at his bachelor party. I think he overreacted.
OP responded:
I don’t like going out either, that’s why we get along we’re hermits but I thought I couldn’t let his 40th be just another birthday. Like I’ve said to other comments he’s had a surprise birthday dinner before that he really loved. I spent a lot of time trying to get everything he likes and the limo like you said was to reverse a bad memory with a great one. Thank you for your comment.
no_good_namez wrote:
NAH you meant well but he doesn’t like surprises, you should have asked him how he wanted to celebrate and if it was ok to include family. TBH your plan sounds really over the top especially for a low-key person. Who needs that much liquor and food on the way to the restaurant?
OP responded:
It was just a bottle of champagne for the limo, the bourbon was really a gift, it was engraved it wasn’t for us to drink on our way there. The only over-the-top thing was the limo, but it’s his 40th. We took his brother out to a dinner cruise for his 40th two years ago because he “wanted to make it special” that was my intention.
FantasticBreadfruit8 wrote:
I happen to hate surprises. So does my sister in-law; and my brother makes it a point to never plan surprises for her birthday because, you know, he knows who he is married to. You should know who you are married to as well. So - you did poorly in that regard.
"I bought a new outfit for him to wear so it would be one less thing to think about and a fancy watch as his birthday gift."
Like I don't even know where to begin with this one. The dude is a tired firefighter. I bet he'd be way more happy with a nice pair of heritage boots or something. This is you projecting what you want him to be on him. That ain't him. But also, his reaction was terrible.
"He went on and on about how bad the idea was, how inconsiderate I am, and how I don’t know him and am off with timing."
First off: he IS technically correct. But him becoming "furious" over a birthday surprise is not OK.
A more adult reaction would be like "hey - I get that you planned what you thought would be a fun time. But I REALLY don't like surprises and would much rather spend the night with just you and me." Or something. How are there so many people out here pushing 40 acting like teenagers? I don't get it. ESH.
OP responded:
I’ve surprised him for his birthday before and he loved it. We go out on fancy dates from time to time and he likes dressing well. I was taking the work out of it. With that said he is a tired firefighter and that should been at the top of my priority list.
Maybe the timing was completely off. And yes I think his reactions while valid, can be better. And to answer your question, we are millennials, it’s a coin toss with us.