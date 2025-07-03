'AITA for going to my ex husband's sister's baby shower even though he doesn't want me there?'

I (28F) was invited to my ex husband's sister's baby shower. I have been together with my ex, let's call him Tim (30M), for about 8 years. We got divorced this year due to some nasty things and manipulation that he did, the divorce was my idea, but it was mutual in the end.

So I have known his family and his sister, let's call her Jane (28F) for about 10 years and over the last few years me and Jane became quite close.

So when I got invited, I was very excited, because I don't have many friends and I don't get to go to these kind of events very often and I really enjoy them.