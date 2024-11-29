Woman refuses to 'play along' to help neighbor calm her child in the elevator. AITA?

"AITA for not playing along with my neighbor to help her calm down her child?"

So I get into my building and I’m waiting the elevator when I see a woman and her child – a kid no older than 5 – coming down the hallway. She was carrying some bags and managing the kid, so I – trying to be nice – asked them what floor they were going to and pushed the button for her.

And then all hell broke loose: the kid immediately falls to his knees and starts to scream and cry because he was the one who wanted to push the button to their floor. And I was thinking to myself “why did his mother tell me their floor if she knew that's his thing?”