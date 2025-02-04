'AITA for pointing out that my boyfriend ordered the most expensive things on the menu?'

He became angry and felt that I had been silently judging him for every meal I had taken him out to in the past. He felt as if I was accusing him of taking advantage of me, the idea of which "repulsed" him. He said he would rather walk home than accept a ride with me. Note: I never said these things, nor do I think them, and I tried multiple times to communicate this to him.

I was shocked and hurt that this would be his response. I tried to tell him that I was responding to this specific event and that the only reason I said anything was because I was raised that you simply didn't order the most expensive thing on the menu.