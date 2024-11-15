'AITA for pointing out that none of my in-laws went to university?'

This brother-in-law has a history of putting me down, calling me “dumb” and other names, which my partner has addressed with him before. Ironically, he had once attended university himself but was kicked out for failing all his classes in the first year.

Usually, I ignore his remarks, but this one caught me off guard, and I responded without my usual filter: “Then how come you got kicked out?” His mom immediately told me my comment was inappropriate and rude. She went on to say that just because he didn’t finish his degree doesn’t mean he’s wrong. I replied, “Well, if it’s so easy, why hasn’t a single one of you earned a degree?”