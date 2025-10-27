'AITA for calling the health department after eating undercooked chicken at a restaurant?'

In my local area, google said I should contact the health department to file a complaint. So I did. The next day I got a call from the health inspector to follow up. He went to the restaurant and got the cook that day to make another chicken meal. The chef cooked it under right in front of the health inspector. Thin part was cooked, thick part was under.

They reviewed the restaurants procedures for cooking the meal and determined it wasn’t being deep fried for long enough. They changed the procedure to make sure it didn’t happen again. I was happy with the results of the health inspector meeting. This was obviously a continuing problem. It has been fixed.

After taking the to general manager, they indicated it was a good learning experience for the supervisor and chef. I agreed. Issue is taken care of in my eyes.

After telling this story to some friends, they said I was just being an AH for calling the health department. AITA?