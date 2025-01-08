'AITA for 'poisoning' my roommate after he kept stealing my food?' + UPDATE

So, I (F25) live with my roommate (M27). I originally lived alone, but due to some financial difficulties, I invited him to live with me. Well, to be specific, one of my friends told me about him when I told everyone I was searching for a roommate.
He was fine at first. He didn’t smoke and didn’t do drugs, so I let him live with me. He pays half of the rent and utilities. But we’ve had some serious issues lately. I work full-time (late into the night), so I cook for myself before leaving for work. It was all good for a few months, until recently.
Whenever I came home, I noticed that my food was missing. I’d ask him about it, and he would deny it, over and over again. Every single time. I even started to label everything I made with my name, but my food still kept disappearing, which pissed me off.
Now, for some additional context, I’mnot even a huge fan of nuts. I don’t crave them, I don’t eat them much at all, but my roommate is severely allergic. He told me when he came to live with me that he cannot consume anything with nuts, so I’ve avoided nuts in our shared space completely for the sake of his allergy.
But after weeks of my food going missing and him always denying it, I just snapped. The thing is, literally no one lives here other than me and him, and he doesn’t really have a lot of friends that I do not know, since he joined my friend group after moving here.
I know for a fact that he doesn’t have anyone staying over, so it was him. Plus, I even caught him eating my food a few times, so that just shows that he’s a sly pig. I remember preparing some cooked ribs for myself to reheat after I returned home from work.
It was going to be an especially tiring day, so as usual, I labeled the container with the ribs and left for work. I sent him a message telling him NOT to eat it, with a picture of the container. However, alas, the food was gone.
At this point, I was so pissed that I decided that I was going to mess with him. I went out of my way to buy almond powder and put it in my trap meal of mac and cheese. I gave this guy a chance to spare his life, I told him not to eat it. I even made sure to tell him, “Hey, that mac and cheese is mine. Don’t touch it.”
I even sent a message with a picture of it as usual. I was being extra clear, and just to make sure everything went according to plan, I secretly set up a camera to record the kitchen.
Later that night, I came back and saw that he’d eaten the entire batch. That pig was so inconsiderate that he just left the reheated container on the table. I decided to take the camera with me, and decided to head out to a bar. If he hadn’t eaten the mac and cheese, I would’ve stayed home and binged Netflix but he ate it, so I might as well enjoy myself while he struggles with his allergy.
So, as expected, a few hours later, I found out he was in the hospital with an allergic reaction. His mom used his phone to call me, being furious. She was screaming at me, accusing me of being a monster and poisoning her son by feeding him nuts.
I told her that it was food not meant for him, and sent her proof. I told her to read the messages I sent him, which showed the container and my reminder that he shouldn’t eat it.
However, his mom started berating me for being “careless,” asking why I would have something that he can’t eat. I just responded that I told him not to eat the mac and cheese and even labeled it.
I got pissed and screamed into the phone that if he can’t respect that and he keeps taking my food, then I don’t know what else to do. I told her that I’ve been very clear about this for months, and that he keeps on stealing my food and denying it.
She then started BSing, asking me if I even cared about him. I told her I didn’t, because I've repeatedly told him not to steal my food. I told her that he denied it every time, and would still eat it even if I specifically messaged him not to eat it and labeled the container.
I even told her I had video evidence of the whole thing. She didn’t want to hear it and started crying, but honestly, I didn’t feel guilty at all. I felt like this was the only way he’d learn. I tried conversations, messages and everything else I could think of but he just can’t cook for himself. How is it my fault? It’s not like I put it in HIS food. It was MINE.
But everyone is calling me a psycho, but I don’t get why I’m the bad guy. I specifically told him not to eat the food. His family clearly raised him to think it was okay to take things that weren’t his, and now I’m the one being vilified.
But at the same time, I know that he’s kind of broke, and he can’t afford hospital bills right now so I do feel guilty about that. So, AITA? Or was I justified in teaching him a lesson about respecting my food?
Edit: A lot of people are saying that I could get into legal issues or something for putting nuts into the food. The thing is, I made him sign a roommate agreement when we decided to live together, where I specified that food is something we will not share (including cost) and our groceries and food should not be touched by the other person.
I added this because he tends to eat a lot of unhealthier foods (such as delivery) while I tend to make my own food to save money. Also, to clarify, I did not consume nuts only because I was considering his allergy. When we started living together, he literally said that I could eat them if I wanted to but I just didn’t because I didn’t really need to and I wanted to be considerate.
Edit 2: I would respond in the comments but there’s too many. I learned that his allergy isn’t that severe. I was discussing this with my friends and one guy literally mentioned that the dude took a bite of a granola bar (with nuts in it) once and just used an epi-pen.
In fact, apparently it’s not life threatening if he doesn’t eat it in high dosages (I sprinkled a tiny bit because I was going to eat the mac and cheese myself later if it was there).
I checked with my neighbors, and they literally said that his mom (they think it’s his mom atleast) picked him up and drove him to the hospital. It wasn’t like an ambulance was called. He’s literally okay, and he’s texting his friends right now.
His mom wants me to pay for the hospitalization though, and i’ll revisit that later. So, for all the comments saying I attempted murder: no i didn’t. I’m very thankful that he isn’t severely allergic. He hasn’t messaged me yet, I sent him a message asking if he was okay.
A better approach would have been to say all your food has almond powder in it so don’t take it 😜
Occupational hazard of being a thief. Its not like he didnt know. its not like you havent been pushed into a corner and repeatedly disrespected and stolen from. I've baked exlax chocolate into brownies after a thief continued & continued to steal from me. And my food stopped being stolen from the work fridge.
Its not your fault you happen to like almonds. His mother is hellbent on wiping his nose and making excuses and you are not his mommy. You shouldnt have to be stolen from in your own home. Explain to mommy and to him again that any food you make is not allergen safe. If he wants to stay out of the hospital, he should eat his own food. NTA.
If you had the clause in the lease about food/groceries, it's time to evict him for breaking the lease.
Wow eff that guy. You are NTA. Stealing food is such a gross violation. In your own home too!
NTA - You aren't responsible for his allergies. You've done your part and told him not to eat it. He is now facing the consequences.