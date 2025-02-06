'AITA for poking at someone's screen at the movie theater?' 'It's distracting.'

"AITA for poking at someone's screen at the movie theater?"

A woman in front of me started to use her phone excessively. I wouldn't mind if she used it to check the time (edit: or anything for a bit, not just the time), but it looked like she was texting. After what felt like 5 minutes (probably was only a minute), I bent down and whispered to her it's distracting.

She put it away, then pulled it out again after a bit to use it for a while. I bent down and started poking around her phone, not knowing what I was poking at because it's none of my business, I was just poking at it. I didn't do it for a full second because she immediately put it down and said "what the f??"