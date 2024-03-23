'My wife broke down yesterday because I got my polyamorous partner an emotional gift.' + Update

I do not want to break apart my household, I want the best for our son. My wife has just not been herself since yesterday. It has been a somber home atmosphere. She took off work today and even tomorrow. Even our son has noticed the change in her demeanor.

Look, I love my wife. I have loved my wife for the last decade and will continue to love her the rest of my life regardless of what she does. That will never change. She’s an amazing mother to our son.