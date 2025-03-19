Post-partum woman tells husband 'you don't lose weight MAGICALLY after going to the gym.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my husband that you don’t lose weight magically after going to the gym?"

My husband (m33) and I (f24) have been married two years, and we have a 16 week old daughter. Prior to my pregnancy, I was active but not as active as my husband. He is big into fitness and stuff and I really am not, I just worked out because my Dr. told me too lol. I only ran maybe twice a week and had a Pilates class every Sunday. I weighed 120 lbs before pregnancy.

During pregnancy I gained 40, lost 20 right off the bat after having my daughter (which my Dr. said is normal through my baby herself, fluid, placenta all that), and I have been working on losing the last 20.

While my body looks different I don’t really care as I am just glad my baby is so healthy and perfect. However my husband started mentioning my weight at 2 weeks post-partum, literally.