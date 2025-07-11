'AITA for posting about my niece’s first birthday?' 'My parents asked me not to.'

Around that time, Adam started reaching out to me. We slowly rebuilt a relationship. I told my parents I wanted to try again with him, meet Erin, and be part of any future niece or nephew’s life. I asked how much they wanted to know. They said they hoped it would work out for me, but didn’t want to hear anything unless it was something public that could catch them off guard.

Then Adam and Erin had a daughter, Lila. She was born with a disability and spent time in the NICU. Adam reached out to our parents - told them what happened, invited them to visit, and said she’d need all the love she could get.