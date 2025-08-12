'AITA for posting a picture of my stepdad walking me down the aisle?' 'I'm rubbing it in.'

So for context, I (23F) have a very strained and rocky relationship with my bio dad (45M). When I was young, he cheated on my mom (45F) and basically abandoned me and my little sister, Belle (21F), for his new wife, Amanda (35F). My mom remarried to my stepdad, Jason (48M), when I was 10 (two years after my dad left) and Jason has been more of a dad to us than my bio dad ever was.
My bio dad didn’t come to my wedding, so honestly I don’t even know why I’m typing this, but here we are. I recently married the love of my life, Daniel (24M), on August 1st. The day was magical. Jason walked me down the aisle, and it meant so much to me.
We went to Hawaii for our honeymoon, and when we got back, our photographer sent us a sneak peek of our wedding photos. Obviously, I posted a few, including one of Jason walking me down the aisle.
An hour after I posted, Belle called me and asked me to take that particular photo down. She said our dad had called her, saying it was “disrespectful” to let another man walk me down the aisle. She told him, “Well, you weren’t even at the wedding.” He apparently responded with, “I would’ve gone if she’d let me walk her down the aisle.”
For the record, there was absolutely no way I was going to let him do that. He hasn’t been there for me in years, and Jason has been the one who’s actually acted like a father.
Now Belle says I’m being petty and rubbing it in his face by posting the picture, and some extended family have started making comments about howc I don’t see how posting a photo from my own wedding is “airing drama,” but now I’m wondering if I’m missing something. So AITA?
cthulularoo said:
Of course you're NTA. I would even double down on this and post a follow up thanking your step dad not only for walking you down the aisle, but for being there for you raising you. Any of your bio dads flying monkeys who call you can be blocked.
mjc-u7272 said:
NTA...And, your dad did walk you down the aisle. Just because he's not related by DNA... Doesn't mean he's not family. As you said bio male was MIA. Jason stepped up...and took over. That's a true parent.
Dave1957a said:
NTA, I was a stepdad who “ took on” two young kids after their father left after cheating on their mum. I raised them as mine and was lucky enough to walk them down the Aisle. Your bio dad didn’t even attend the wedding! You did nothing wrong choosing the person who raised you.
noburper1980 said:
NTA. A fine example of someone having to live with the consequences of their actions.
ReaLM89er said:
Of course you're NTA, bio dad is playing victim when he is the villain. You can't abandon a family and expect to still be treated as such when someone else steps up.
Legion1117 said:
Your dad walked you down the aisle. Your sperm donor can take a long walk off a short pier. NTA,