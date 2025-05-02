'AITA for publicly exposing my husband by posting about his affair on Facebook?'

He said he was drunk the first time. But they didn't stop hooking up at least 2X a month. He said “she didn't stop him”. She called him a coping mechanism and was weirdly in love with me.

I end up kicking them both out a day later and demand a divorce. I tried to talk to him multiple times over the week and his is silent. It's like talking to a wall. Frustrated, I instead I post what happened on FB. I stuck to the facts of what happened including the fact he wasn't safe and was using only plan b with her, as she wasn't on BC. I ask where his money was and that this was a betrayal on so many levels.