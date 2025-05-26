'AITA for posting screenshots of my SIL's texts online and 'making her look bad'?'

I (29F) and my wife (28F) had our sons six days ago, the pregnancy was complicated and they had TTTS (Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome) which resulted in them coming early. They are currently in the Neonatal Unit and my wife and I practically live there so we can spend time with our boys.
My brother and his wife got married two days ago, I didn't want to leave my sons or my wife so I missed the wedding though I sent them their gift from us and a text wishing them a fantastic day and I thought nothing more of it.
Yesterday I got a text from my new sister in law explaining that because my wife and I missed the wedding she'd need us to send her $140 for our plates of food. I asked her if she was joking and she told me that she got that my wife couldn't go as she had to stay in the hospital but that I wasn't the one who gave birth so I could have went and saved two plates of food from going to waste.
I told her she was being ridiculous and asked if my brother was aware she was asking his sister for money for food, she brushed that off and said weddings were expensive and she had to try and recoup her losses and this should be between us "woman to woman."
Between this and her thinking I should have gone anyway I admit I lost my temper. I ended up taking screenshots of the conversation and posting it to facebook. This shocked several people in the family and she must have gotten bombarded with messages as she told me to take it down, as I was making her look bad and people were taking it out of context and thinking she was some kind of villain.
My brother called me and told me not to worry about the money that it was stupid to expect us to pay for the plates though he asked me to take the post down and he'd handle it. He seemed kind of shocked by her even asking this.
Did I go too far? My wife is mostly upset by our sil's comment about how I wasn't the one to give birth, as if it makes me less of their mother. Maybe I should have handled it better but I admit at the time I wasn't thinking very clearly.
Edit: I thought I said in the post but I didn't (sorry running on very little sleep) I took down the post when my brother asked me to do so.
cgdivine01 said:
Oh. My. God! Your sil true colors came out the second she got that ring didn't it? What a witch! I bet she didn't even pay for the wedding. I am just gobsmacked. I wouldnt take a thing down! Let the family see who she really is! Congrats on the birth and for being such an upstanding husband and dad already. Your sil is horrible. I hope someday she has a miserable pregnancy.
OP responded:
Wife and Mother, we're a same sex couple but thank you!
sarabeara12345678910 said:
Nta. It would be tacky to ask in normal circumstances, but asking the parent of preemie twins in the NICU is unhinged.
Winter-Rest-1674 said:
I reserve judgement but what did you hope to accomplish by posting screenshots online?
OP responded:
I acted in temper in the heat of the moment while on little sleep. It's not an excuse but I wasn't exactly out to "accomplish" anything. Which is why I am posting here as it could have been an @$$hole move
Illustrious-Onion329 said:
SIL is coming across as a bigot. Would she be ok for her husband to leave her in the hospital after a traumatic birth and with babies in the NICU to go to a party? Or is that different since you’re not “the father”? NTA
Solid-Feature-7678 said:
You didn't make her look bad. She did that all by herself. It sounds like your brother has a handle on this. i would take it down specifically because he asked.
IceCreamYeah123 said:
ESH. You should have gone to the wedding. There was nothing you could do at the hospital and you missed your own brothers wedding. Your SIL was cruel for her texts and that was incredibly inappropriate. You posting her texts for all to see was childish. Your brother refusing to get involved and saying it should be “woman to woman” is ridiculous, so he sucks too. Y’all need to grow up.
OP responded:
Actually there is plenty I can do at the hospital. We're encouraged to spend as much time around the boys as we can to bond with them and offer comfort.
West_House_2085 said:
NTA New sil FAFO
CONGRATULATIONS on the 2 of you growing your family! I hope you all get to go home together SOON
And OP responded:
Thank you! We cannot wait to take them home. This was not plan at all but when do things ever go smoothly?