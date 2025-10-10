'AITA for asking my 6 week postpartum SIL if she's excited to get back to work?' UPDATED

EDIT: We were all at the birthday party of my husband and her husband's older brother's, husband's, sister so not a place you want to make drama. I had just asked the SIL of the sister how their job was because they got a promotion at the last event I saw them at (my child's birthday party) so we were very casually talking about work.

Then my SIL walked up and I asked if she was excited to return to work. I did not seek her out explicitly to ask about work.

flattened_apex said:

Always breaks my heart to read that people can only get 8 weeks maternity leave. Where I am people get 9 months - year. Asking her that does sound a little tone deaf, yeh

You're at the "top of your career" at 25? Your husband bought a house at 21?