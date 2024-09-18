Postpartum woman takes her baby and leaves home after husband kept making 'jokes.' AITA?

"AITA? I took my baby and left home after my husband kept making jokes about my body."

So, my husband statted making indirect jokes about my body/shape eversince I gave birth to our son. At first, I didn't mind a silly joke here and there but it escalated, and he started doing in front of friends and family.

Last week, we were invited by his mom to celebrate at her home. He casually made an offensive joke about my body and that was the last straw for me. We got home and we started arguing. I recorded our conversation and this is how it went.

Me: Can we talk about what happened at dinner tonight?" Him: (he was checking his phone, responding nonchalantly) "What’s there to talk about? It was just a joke."