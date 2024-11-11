Postpartum woman insists on moving out of MIL's guest room, 'we hit our roughest patch yet.' AITA?

We have very little control in the home, always having to accommodate the other two residents here that live differently than we do, and respect for our personal space and time is inconsistent. Sometimes the food I need to grab in my 5 minutes away from the baby isn't in the fridge, or my mother-in-law is talking over me when I'm with my husband downstairs.

All of this compounds when you add in being postpartum, learning how to parent for the first time, and the pressure of taking care of a newborn that cries around the clock. My husband and I fight almost daily, I can't get through a week without a meltdown that affects our routines, and I'm struggling to see how we'll make it through the coming holidays without more conflict.