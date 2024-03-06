Postpartum woman tricks lying husband into 'coming back' before she gets the 'ultimate revenge.' AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

↵ When this woman is determined to get back at her husband, she asks Reddit:

"Now that I have won my husband back, I am getting shocking revenge. AITA?"

I have secured an apartment for my baby and me and I have put everything in order and prepared for custody. Shared or otherwise. I have divided the money and transferred my share to a third account and it will stay there until the divorce proceedings and the dividing of the assets.

I found out that my husband was having an affair while I was postpartum. I thought that I would die because I love him and it felt like my heart was broken into million pieces. I knew that it was over but my curiosity got the best of me. I wanted to know why. What was it she had that I didn’t.