'AITA if I postpone my stepdaughter's visit until I'm 6 weeks postpartum?' UPDATED

OP responded:

First, I offered to call the ex because usually we get along more than her and my husband, and figured she might understand more since she also had her fair share of difficult pregnancies.

Also, bio mom offered to pay us for summers because the daughter asked about coming for the summers, and bio mom knows she fought him tooth and nail to have full custody of their daughter.

The money isn't even much and we don't use it for us, we use it for her medical expenses, food, room decor, extra things she wants etc. And most of the time we pay for her out of our pocket. (Which isn't a problem, she's our/his kid).

I do agree and have been asking him to step up and learn how to better manage the T1D care and I think he's been trying but the needle sticking part is what he's worried about (putting it in the wrong place, hurting her)

The ex is refusing to use the money she would have given us to instead find any other option for step daughter like sending her to grandparents or flying family in to help or hiring a carer and we don't have the money to do so on our own.