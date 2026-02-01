'AITA for postponing the wedding after my fiancé suggested special treatment for his rainbow son?'

He freaked out and said that he loves my kids and that they were the apple of his eye but said that I was failing to see where he's coming from. And postponing the wedding? He said that was an overreaction but I don't think it is. My kids are my priority. And I'm not saying I want special treatment for them, just equality.

His family got involved and since their helping pay for the wedding, they are criticizing my stance saying I lack the ability to handle familial conflicts which they thought was not a good quality in future wife.