'AITA to potentially abandon my 76-year-old ill mother-in-law?' 'There could be significant inheritance.'

"AITA to potentially abandon my elderly ill MIL?"

Two years ago my 76 yo MIL moved in with my husband and I after hubs step dad passed away. Hubs has always done and gone whatever he wants when he wants, and is very much a high-functioning alcoholic.

I gave up years ago and checked out mentally knowing financially I couldn’t leave and knowing what I married now I live with it. Fast forward to his mom moving in. Several times she has been hospitalized resulting in her needing almost total care upon returning home.

Which I do around my full-time work schedule. She keeps rebounding but can’t have too much more fight in her. COPD, Emphysema, still smokes like a chimney. Anyway. Recently my own step mom passed away about a year after my dad, her husband.