'AITA for pouring my girlfriend’s mom’s soup through a colander so I can pick out the vegetables?'

My girlfriend’s mom made us a seafood chowder for lunch while we were visiting. She made it before once and it was really good but she adds a few pieces of ginger to flavor it and I really really really hate biting into ginger.
I don’t mind the flavor it imparts, I just hate the taste of actually eating a piece. Last time, I accidentally bit into one since they were hard to see because the chowder was a creamy thick soup and it almost ruined the whole meal.
So this time, before eating I asked if she used ginger again and she told me me she forgot that I didn’t like it and forgot to pick them out at the end. She seemed genuinely apologetic about it.
I told her it was no problem and I had an idea. I saw a colander hanging on a rack on the kitchen counter and I went to the kitchen and strained the soup into another bowl (which I asked if I could grab)...
....and I picked out the couple pieces of ginger and and dumped the remaining strained pieces of potato and fish and shrimp and scallops and stuff back into the liquid. I even said sorry for the extra dishes and offered to help clean up afterwards. Her mom didn’t react like it was a big deal.
Anyways on the drive home, my girlfriend was quiet and I asked her what was wrong. She told me I didn’t have to be such an ahole and make a big show and dance about insulting her mom’s food. I was what? I like the food, except for a couple of ingredients. Still didn’t smooth things over, though.
SoccerProblem3547 said:
YTA. My god….really…Stop being so picky or just don’t eat those things from your bowl. No you don’t grab a strainer and do that, where are your manners.
SeekersChoice said:
YTA - I don't know how you didn't see that. All you had to do was be careful. You do not strain soup at someone else's house or in front of guests.
karrmageddon said:
This is…actually really embarrassing for you. YTA.
kimba-the-tabby-lion said:
YTA. You know what ginger looks like, so just eat carefully. Use your spoon to drink the liquid only, then use it to pick up a chunk. Give it a quick look - if it's ginger, discretely place it on a side plate, otherwise eat it. It's not rocket surgery.
pottersquash said:
It almost ruined the whole meal? How do you think watching someone strain soup and then pour it back into the liquid and just sit back down do for the meal? YTA.
DaveyDumplings said:
YTA. If you're served something you don't like, the polite thing to do is just eat around it, not start going through the cupboards for the tools you need to solve this very serious problem. And just so you know, when she breaks up with you, her family are going to to sit around at get togethers and laugh about the time she brought home Colander Boy.
cranbeery said:
Picking them out of individual spoonfuls would have been much less dramatic. YTA.