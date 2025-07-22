'AITA for pouring my girlfriend’s mom’s soup through a colander so I can pick out the vegetables?'

"AITA for pouring my girlfriend’s mom’s soup through a colander so I can pick out some vegetables I really don’t like?"

My girlfriend’s mom made us a seafood chowder for lunch while we were visiting. She made it before once and it was really good but she adds a few pieces of ginger to flavor it and I really really really hate biting into ginger.

I don’t mind the flavor it imparts, I just hate the taste of actually eating a piece. Last time, I accidentally bit into one since they were hard to see because the chowder was a creamy thick soup and it almost ruined the whole meal.

So this time, before eating I asked if she used ginger again and she told me me she forgot that I didn’t like it and forgot to pick them out at the end. She seemed genuinely apologetic about it.