'AITA for not punishing my daughters for pranking my ex's mistress at their wedding?'

My daughters are teenagers and act out like teenagers do. Lately, I’ve seen an increased amount of aggression in them and their teachers have also brought to my attention that they have bullied a girl who was dating their common friend’s ex. It’s just not a great situation and they are currently on the waitlist for individual counselling.

My daughters do not like the mistress and are very disrespectful towards her. My husband wanted me to intervene and facilitate a civil dynamic but honestly why should I care how my daughters treat the woman who tore apart our family? Don’t get me wrong, I hate him more than her, but we could’ve resolved our issues on our own if she hadn’t inserted herself in our marriage. There’s always a possibility.