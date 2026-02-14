"AITA for pranking my husband in the delivery room after he spoiled a surprise I asked him to keep?"

Ok so this happened a few years ago but my husband is STILL mad about it and it came up again last week during an argument so I need to know once and for all if I was wrong.

When I was pregnant we had a disagreement about finding out what we were having before the birth. I wanted it to be a surprise. He wanted to know so he could prepare. We compromised. He could find out but he had to keep it to himself.

That was the deal. Simple. One rule. He lasted maybe two months.