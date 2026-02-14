'AITA for pranking my husband in the delivery room after he spoiled a surprise I asked him to keep?'

Ok so this happened a few years ago but my husband is STILL mad about it and it came up again last week during an argument so I need to know once and for all if I was wrong.
When I was pregnant we had a disagreement about finding out what we were having before the birth. I wanted it to be a surprise. He wanted to know so he could prepare. We compromised. He could find out but he had to keep it to himself.
That was the deal. Simple. One rule.
He lasted maybe two months.
I was sitting on the couch and he hands me his phone wanting me to read some conversation he was having with one of his old friends. Just casually. And right there in the messages he told this guy what we were having. His mom was literally in the room when I read it. I just sat there staring at the screen.
I asked him ok so what did you buy to prepare since that was your whole reason for finding out early. This man had bought two onesies. TWO. In almost eight months. That was his preparation. The thing he fought me about. Two tiny pieces of clothing.
He also hadn't come to a single appointment. Not one ultrasound. Not one checkup. Nothing. So he fought to find out the gender couldn't keep it secret for more than a few weeks and his grand preparation was two onesies from a clearance rack somewhere.
I was hurt but I didn't blow up about it.
I just started planning.
For the next few weeks I kept bringing up cutting the cord. Every chance I got. Oh you should really do it. So many guys say its the most meaningful moment. You'd regret it if you didnt. My mom said shed do it if you don't want to. That one really got him. He finally committed.
Delivery day comes. It was rough. I was sick the entire time. But our baby arrived and everything was good and they handed my husband the scissors. He took a deep breath. Leaned in. Started to cut.
And I screamed.
Not like a little yelp. I screamed like something terrible was happening. Loud. Long. Dramatic. The kind of scream that makes everyone in the room freeze. The doctor looked at me alarmed and asked if I was ok. I just started laughing and said Im messing with him I cant feel anything Ive had an epidural.
The room went quiet for a second and then a couple of the nurses started laughing. My husband just stood there holding the scissors looking like his soul left his body. He says I traumatized him. That he genuinely thought he hurt me. That its not funny and it ruined what was supposed to be a beautiful moment.
And look I get it. Kind of. But also he ruined MY surprise. The one thing I asked him to keep to himself. And his excuse for finding out early turned out to be two onesies. So forgive me for having a little fun at his expense during the one moment I had leverage. AITA?
ETA Him not keeping your secret was horrible. You were rightfully angry. You causing him actual emotional trauma is evil. This was not an equal prank, this was not a "harmless" prank. You should both apologize and seek couples counseling and learn how to treat each other respectfully.
Just like he should have listened to you and believed you about how important the surprise was, you should listen to him when he tells you how traumatic that moment was for him and BELIEVE him. You were hurt, and that was wrong. He was hurt, and that was wrong.
I feel sorry for your kid.
He had one job. Keep the secret. He couldn't even do that and his whole reason for knowing was two onesies. You earned that scream honestly.
Why are you two married again? From your story, he sounds rather selfish and lazy, and also sounds like he deliberately ruined your surprise, so malicious as well. You, on the other hand, rather than communicate how much his actions hurt you, spent months manipulating and lying to him so you could take your revenge.
And you did it publicly, in front of the doctors and nurses, to maximize his embarrassment, and on the day of your child's birth. The two of you seem like a terrible match. At the very least, you should seek some couples counseling.
He did it on purpose, obviously.
You sound like a bad match.
ROFLMAO. NTA. If my wife had done that to me, there would be hell to pay but not in a bad way. More like returning the prank favor. As for hubby dearest, tell him to grow a pair. If he wants to be a father, a husband and someone important in the family going forward, he needs to be the cool, calm, collected one.
He needs to be ready to deal with broken arms and broken hearts without blinking an eye or adding his own drama. This man should be the rock you can grab a hold of when the world is trying to tear you apart.
That is his one job. Yours is, of course, to take good care of your rock. I love the scream in pain when the cord gets cut. Next time he might actually pay attention when they are talking about what happens during a child birth.
I bet his next wife will never do anything like that. But it’s great that in the moments immediately following your child’s birth, your main concern was how to get back at your husband. I pity this child.