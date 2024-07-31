'WIBTA if I announced my pregnancy as my husband’s 30th birthday gift?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I announced my pregnancy as my husband’s 30th birthday gift?"

I (28F) and my husband (29M) have been married for 6 years. And for a large majority of those years we have been trying to have a baby. However, my infertility issues have brought us to the point of us reconsidering and looking into adoption and surrogacy instead, after years of IVF treatments and various other outlooks. Around two weeks ago a miracle occurred. I was pregnant!

I was ecstatic, and overjoyed to tell my husband, however I wanted to bring the news to him in a more elaborate fashion as this is something that is dearly important to him. After checking in with my doctor due to chances of me having pregnancy complications and planning the surprise it occurred to me that my husband’s birthday was also coming up around this time.