Pregnant bride asks if she's 'selfish' for refusing to get married in the courthouse. AITA?

I (female, 33) met my partner, Michael (M, 42), three years ago. Michael has a daughter, Emma (now 13), who lives with him full time. I met Michael about one year after his divorce when Emma was 10. Emma's mother lives with her new husband. Emma visits her mom every other Saturday.
Emma hates her stepdad ( and her mom is frustrated) and me. She calls me names and insults me when her dad isn't around. When he is, she ignores me as if I don't exist. I've tried spending time with her and doing things to make her feel special, but she laughed and told me to go f* myself. Michael thinks we need to be patient with her since she's a teen still dealing with her parents' divorce.
She became very upset and threw a fit when she found out I was pregnant. Now, her resentment has worsened. Michael wants us to get married before the baby comes. He hasn't even proposed! Instead, he suggested going to a courthouse and getting married, considering this is his second marriage and I'm pregnant.
He thinks this way, Emma won't be upset since there won't be a wedding or anything. He literally said, "Can you order rings off Etsy or Amazon, and then we just get married?"
Am I being selfish if I want to have a small wedding? I've been dreaming of my wedding day since I was a little girl! We both work, and having a small wedding is entirely within our budget.
michuru809 said:
NTA to getting married in a courthouse or wherever else. It would be highly reckless of you to plan on having the baby and Emma living in the same house. Put a pause on wedding planning and bump up the priority of getting Emma sorted.
Getting married because you're pregnant is a bad reason to get married. Marriage can be difficult, and kids don't make things easier- they make everything more difficult as you can see with Emma.
celticmusebooks said:
Why are you marrying into this dumpster fire? Her hatred of you is going to get FAR worse when the baby comes. FAR, FAR WORSE. Don't marry this man. NTA.
JJQuantum said:
NTA. The fact that Emma is having issues is a real thing but that doesn’t negate your feeling. She and her parents might want to start some family counseling, with you and her step father being invited on an as needed basis, but you deserve your wedding. Simply giving in to her is not the answer.
jacksonlove3 said:
Definitely NTA. And if Emma won’t go/participate in counseling, you and her dad should! A therapist could give you ways to manage & cope with Emma’s disrespect & bad behavior, on top of helping you and your partner communicate better and be on the same page!
You shouldn’t marry before you’re ready to or just because you’re pregnant! That’s a terrible reason to marry and no offense, a 13 year old child should not dictate the type of wedding you have (if & when you have one).
She can stay with her mom or whatever the day that yinz decide to actually marry if she doesn’t want to come. And your partner forcing her to attend would only makes things worse. Congrats & good luck!
I didn’t plan to get pregnant and use it to get married . I’m not in a rush to get married since I wanna look good for my big day not pregnant! It was Michael’s suggestion to have a courthouse wedding asap. I suggested elopement but unfortunately we can’t find a sitter for Emma for a week ( we can’t go on honeymoon either).
My parents live in Canada . I moved here for Michael . I can move back to my parents but then I’ll lose my job here...but I might have to do that once the baby is here... Michael is civil with his ex. Emma’s mother is very respectful to me . Her husband is a very reserved quiet man. He is incredibly respectful.
Emma’s mom tried therapy many times with her . She refuses ! The most she has ever gone is 2 sessions now she refuses ! Emma’s step dad is done with her . On Saturdays that she goes to get mom, her step dad leaves (stays with his mom) because she constantly calls him names and insultes him.
Michael does so many activities with her, takes her to father daughter dates. She is great with him but she can’t stand me. She wants nothing to do with me. If Michael even suggests me being included in anything she says she doesn’t wanna do it anymore