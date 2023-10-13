Pregnant bride asks if she's 'selfish' for refusing to get married in the courthouse. AITA?

"AITAH and selfish for not wanting to get married in the courthouse?"

I (female, 33) met my partner, Michael (M, 42), three years ago. Michael has a daughter, Emma (now 13), who lives with him full time. I met Michael about one year after his divorce when Emma was 10. Emma's mother lives with her new husband. Emma visits her mom every other Saturday.

Emma hates her stepdad ( and her mom is frustrated) and me. She calls me names and insults me when her dad isn't around. When he is, she ignores me as if I don't exist. I've tried spending time with her and doing things to make her feel special, but she laughed and told me to go f* myself. Michael thinks we need to be patient with her since she's a teen still dealing with her parents' divorce.