Pregnant bride plans to wear her mother-in-law's bridal gown instead of stepmom's, 'my SIL's furious.' AITA?

Last weekend, I was venting about it to my MIL, and I broke down crying. She then said she’d be honored if I wore her wedding dress. She showed it to me, and it’s a stunning vintage dress from the ‘70s with a boho/hippie vibe, gorgeous embroidery, and funnily enough, she was pregnant when she wore it too. She made me feel so loved and welcome, so I accepted.

The issue is, my MIL has a daughter (my SIL), and when she found out I got the dress, she was furious. She actually came over to my house trying to take the dress back, and even said I was “living in sin” for getting pregnant before marriage (??). My fiancé just kicked her out and told me not to worry since she’s always thought the dress was ugly and never wanted it.