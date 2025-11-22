'My pregnant girlfriend doesn't want to move in with me. AITA for insisting?' UPDATED

So I asked her if the real reason she wanted privacy was to stay close to this guy ? Is he the dad ? She said he’s not the dad, he had a vasectomy years ago. Like that’s supposed to make me feel better. Meanwhile I’ve been cooking for her and filling her fridge for those “me days,” basically helping her see someone else.

I asked how long this has been going on and she said on and off maybe two or three years, and before that it was another guy. I told her we never agreed to see other people and she said it’s not her fault I misunderstood and that she clearly said no communication or questions on those days.