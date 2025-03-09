'AIO if I go to HR because a pregnant lady keeps complaining about how I smell?'

It seems like Nicole is targeting me for one reason or another and she’s using the scent thing as an excuse to get rid of me? It seems really weird that she’s the only person that can smell me and she complains to HR (now twice apparently) that I smell too sweet.

I don’t even use heavily scented body wash in the shower, I just get whatever’s on sale at Walmart. The shampoo I use is Maui Moisture’s curly hair one, it does smell like coconut but I only wash my hair once a week (on Friday nights) as I have curly hair and I don’t wanna dry it out. I don’t want to snitch but I also don’t want to lose my job for smelling good. Thanks in advance!