Pregnant MOH backs out of the wedding and all wedding parties, 'we wouldn't be able to control ourselves.' AITA?

"AITA because I (20F) cancelled on my friend's (24F) wedding and all her parties?"

My friend just recently got engaged and wanted me to be the maid of honor. I agreed about two months ago. I even got my dress fitted and have been helping with the planning.

I found out I was pregnant not that long ago and her wedding was actually a week before my due date. I told my friend this and she was really sympathetic. I said I still unsure if I would be able to make it or not, so it was kinda in the air.

Our friend group decided that all of the parties (bridal showers, engagement party, bachelorette party, the luncheon) would all be heavily based on the alcohol there. The wedding would be an open bar.