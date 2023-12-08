Woman pregnant with third child requests that husband get vasectomy, 'he won't even consider the idea.' AITA?

"AITA for wanting my SO to get a vasectomy instead of getting my tubes tied?"

I (27f) and my husband (31m) are due at the end of February with our third child. We have made the joint decision that we are done having kids after this one. Due to my various medical complications involving other forms of contraception, we came to the joint conclusion that the only way to ensure we won't get pregnant again is through surgical means (i.e tubes tied or vasectomy).

I agreed early on in this pregnancy to get my tubes tied but the closer we get to the delivery the more scared I get of this serious procedure. As I mentioned, this is our third child. And birth is already a pretty painful/terrifying/difficult life event that I will have to physically recover from, and the idea of an added procedure like this really scares me.