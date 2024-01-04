Pregnant mom of trans daughter is 'insensitive' at gender reveal, 'I screamed and jumped.' AITA?

While I do accept them as my daughter, I reminded them that for my pregnancy, birth and first 8 years raising them, they were a boy. This seems to have pushed them even further away, as now they won't even open their door or respond to my texts. Am I really the ahole for being excited to be having a baby girl? Or is my firstborn just overreacting out of teenage angst?

NTA. But you will need to watch. This could easily turn into a jealousy issue. Oh you did this for the baby not me or you are spending more time with the baby than me.. given the fact you had a baby at 14 there is no way you they are going to have the same experience growing up. Maybe remind your 14 year old that you had her at her age? It’s just not the same as having a baby at 28.