Pregnant mom of trans daughter is 'insensitive' at gender reveal, 'I screamed and jumped.' AITA?

I (28f) am pregnant with my second child. My first child was from a teen pregnancy and is 14 now. My first child was born a boy, but has expressed that they don't feel like their assigned gender from an early age (8 years old). Their stepfather and I have always been supportive of this, while still asking questions and engaging in age appropriate conversations about the reality of transitioning.
As of today, they present as a female, but are totally fine using she/her/their pronouns. The issue I'm writing about took place this weekend at the "gender reveal" my in laws threw for me.
It was revealed that we're expecting a baby girl. Having grown up with all boys (brothers AND cousins), I was visibly excited to see pink smoke so I screamed and jumped in excitement.
It's this last part that was brought to my attention by my first born, as being an issue. They think that it was insensitive of me to be that visibly excited for having a girl. "As if I don't have a daughter already" (their words to me).
While I do accept them as my daughter, I reminded them that for my pregnancy, birth and first 8 years raising them, they were a boy. This seems to have pushed them even further away, as now they won't even open their door or respond to my texts. Am I really the ahole for being excited to be having a baby girl? Or is my firstborn just overreacting out of teenage angst?
Lilac-Roses-Sunsets said:
NTA. But you will need to watch. This could easily turn into a jealousy issue. Oh you did this for the baby not me or you are spending more time with the baby than me.. given the fact you had a baby at 14 there is no way you they are going to have the same experience growing up. Maybe remind your 14 year old that you had her at her age? It’s just not the same as having a baby at 28.
pinekneedle said:
NTA You could have 7 daughters and cheer each time you see the smoke.
Odd_Connection_7167 said:
NTA. Teenaged angst. Also potential jealousy of the new child, regardless of gender.
inkywheels said:
Soft YTA. You are of course allowed to be excited. However wording it as "my first daughter" does feel a bit weird. She's right- you do already have a daughter, and I can see why she might be hurt at the implication that she's not the same 'kind of' daughter as the new baby.
Yes it's likely hitting her harder because she's a teenager and feeling everything stronger. Transitioning as a kid is a different kind of difficult to transitioning as an adult so she's likely having an even rougher time with all those teenage emotions.
But also it's a very common trans experience to feel a sense of grief for a "lost" childhood that cis children experienced. Even though she began transitioning at 8, that's still 8 years.
Being reminded that she was brought up as a boy, so didn't get that experience either, could be very painful, especially since you're now bringing a new baby who you're actively excited to do all those baby girl things with that she may have missed out on.
Again, you're allowed to be excited about a different experience. However, it's likely to be a very tough time for her. Cis kids already often struggle with a new baby in the family aside from the issues mentioned.
The ideas other people have said about a trans gender reveal are sweet, although it's possible as a teenager she wouldn't be very into that sort of thing (I would have found it very embarrassing at 14!). In general, do your best to validate her sense of gender.
If appropriate, maybe involve her in more of the baby excitement (not in a parentification type of way, more in the kind of "fun sisterly activities" way, helping to choose things for the nursery, etc).
gezeitenspinne said:
YTA. Your title alone is honestly revolting. You're not having your first daughter. You already have a first daughter! If you truly thought of you child as your daughter and not "son who now identifies as daughter" that title wouldn't exist.
You never had a son, OP. You only thought so. Your child has ALWAYS been your daughter, you just weren't aware until she was able to tell you. You'd better apologize to your actual first daughter asap and learn where else you've gone wrong to make her feel less.
TelevisionBig6577 said:
NTA, but it was pretty insensitive of your in-laws to actually throw a gender reveal party (where the emphasis is on the gender) it was bound to cause trouble with your teenager, and your comment "that for my pregnancy, birth and first 8 years raising them, they were a boy" was also very unfortunate because your daughter was never a boy and you need to apologize for that.
HugeNefariousness222 said:
ESH, but as the adult, you suck most. Considering you've had a daughter for 6 years, how could you even consider the minefield of a gender reveal? That goes against the "totally supporting" thing.
Trans children will never be able to understand what parents experience; even the most supportive parent can mess up. It's important that your daughter is reminded that your reality includes years of having a son, and that cannot just be erased. Mistakes will be made, and grace must be given.
Physical_Bit7972 said:
NTA. This is a sensitive topic but you need to sit your child down and tell her that unfortunately, her and the baby will have a different upbringing. You tried your best with her, but you had her at 14 years old.
There's a total difference between the experiences you're able to give a child as a child yourself, versus as an adult at 28 years old and you're sorry if she feels she lost out on experiences that this baby might have.