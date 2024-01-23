Pregnant mom of two boys cries at gender reveal party, 'why are there both colors now?' AITA?

But soon after celebrating, my MIL interrupts. Telling me I have to do mine too. I was so excited to see the pink confetti from my husband's that I never set mine off. I am assuming it's also pink...because I'm not having twins. But instead it's blue...I instantly regret my initial ecstatic response.

Why are there both colors now? She then hands us the "real' cannons"... and they both pop blue. Of course I can't match my previous energy. I hugged my husband and people around me and excused myself.

And I cried. And I haven't really stopped for hours now...Don't get me wrong...I am so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to have any children and i know health is number 1...That isn't lost on me.